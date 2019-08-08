In its continued efforts to assist government in provision of quality health services, Malawi’s major fuel importer Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has donated medical items worth K4 million to Senga Bay Baptist Medical Clinic in Salima.

Speaking during the handover of the items in Salima, PIL Chairman Peter Chuka said the donation was part of company’s Corporate Social Responsibility targeting the country’s health and education sectors.

“This humble donation demonstrates the fact that Petroleum Importers Limited has committed itself to working the quality of health service delivery in the country. Our company understands that in Malawi, most communities have the challenge of inadequate health facilities yet the demand is usually very high and it is not easy for them to access big hospitals such Salima because of distance, ”Chuka said.

Chuka re-affirmed company’s commitment to supporting the health sector but was quick to urge the officials to safeguard the items in order to benefit many people in the years to come.

‘As a good and responsible corporate citizen, PIL would like to reiterate its commitment towards improving health services it we can. This is why PIL is humbled to present K4 Million worth of assorted medical items to Senga Bay Baptist Medical Clinic today,” he said.

Receiving the donation Senga Bay Baptist Medical Clinic Director Lawrence Chafuwa commended PIL for the donation saying it will help in the provision of improved services at the health facility.

“We are extremely grateful to PIL for this huge donation of medical suppliers. This clinic is here to save the community and tour mission he donation of this medical items will assist us in to achieve our mission of providing opportunity to people to quality access health care,” said Chafuwa.

The K4 million worth of medial items includes diagnostic, suction machine, BP machines digitre, and digital thermometers among others.