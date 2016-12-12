Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), the major fuel importer has underlined its commitment to radical redress of deforestation by planting 10,000 new tree seedlings on Ndirande mountain.

Speaking at the symbolic planting exercise PIL Board Chairman Zubeir Bhana said his company believesthat it is the duty of every citizen to protect the environment.

“Ndirande is not only a mountain in Blantyre, but also a landmark for Malawi and therefore the mountain stands to remind us all of our activities affecting the environment. If we see the mountain like Ndirande bear without trees it means our activities have not been sensitive to the environment,” said Bhana.

Bhana said the 10,000 seedlings will be planted especially te area that is catchment for water resource used by Blantyre water board.

“This being a catchment area for the Mudidam, we believe this will go a long way in offering protection for this water resource area,” he said.

He appealed to Ndirande residents to look after the planted trees so that they can grow and offer the needed protection as required for a catchment area.

In his remarks Director of Forestry in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Dr. Clement Chilima saluted PIL for its gesture to help government in afforesting Ndirande Mountain.

“Government is grateful to PIL for beingamongst the first companies this year year to take part in tree planting exercise by planting 10,000 seedlings to our cherished mountain in the city of Blantyre,” said Dr. Chilima.

Chilima said Government is worried with continued deforestation on Ndirande mountain.

“My appeal goes to the people here, this is our life and trees must be protected. This is serious because Blantyre Water Board as our water supplier for the city needs this catchment area to be protected,” he said.

According to Chilima the National Forest Season begins on December 15, 2016 and will run until April 15, 2017.

Amongst the notable faces that attended the tree planting exercise on Ndirande mountain include Blantyre City Mayor Noel Chalamanda,Member of Parliament for the area Themba Mkandawire, Blantyre Water Board CEO, Ward Councilor among others.