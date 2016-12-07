Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), the major fuel importer has completed its Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) for the year 2016 with a donation of 50 desks at Mpiranjala Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Machinga district.PIL set aside K50 million this year to supporteducation and health sector.

Speaking during the handover PIL General Manager Enwell Kadango said the company believes that the private sector has an important role to play in ensuring that Malawi as a country provides access to quality education.

“PIL partnered with education and health sector such that this partnership has seen the company making donations to these sectors throughout the year. Besides being a fuel importer for the country PIL is making inroads in sector development especially education and health which we believe serves the same people we serve as a company,” said Kadango.

Kadango said the 2016 CRS initiative has been very fruitful and as the company has fulfilled its objective.

“As we wind up our CRS activity we believe we have fulfilled our objective set out at the beginning of the year when the board approved the budget of K50 million in donations of materials to health facilities and schools,” he said.

He added that beside the planned CRS donations, PIL in the year also donated to flood victims in Mzuzu and Karonga, contributions towards World Press Freedom Day and K100 million to LUANAR towards the construction of multipurpose hall at the campus in Lilongwe.

PIL has been to Njuli CDSS in Chiradzulu, Kadzakalowa in Ntcheu, Kapirinkhonde in Ntcheu, Gumba in Chitipa, Mulunguzi in Blantyre, Parachute in SalimanadChifunga in Neno.

In health sector the company donated medical equipment to Karonga District Hospital ,Kamboni Health Centre in Kasungu, MangochiDisrict Hospital and Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe.