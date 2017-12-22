LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Lilongwe chapter of Pius X11 Seminary alumni and friends is inviting people of goodwill to patronize its fundraising braai this Friday in Area 49, Lilongwe.

The ex-seminarians wish to raise at least MK2 million to support their former school for its various projects. The seminary needs desks and teaching and learning materials among others.

The chapter’s chairperson Limbani Nsapato said all ex seminarians from Pius X11 Seminary living in Lilongwe or central region are expected to patronize the event and bring their friends too.

” As alumni we feel duty bound to plough back to our almer mater, which offered us quality education and we wish the same to apply to current generation of students and assist the church in grooming future Priests.

“Furthermore given the decrease in external funding to seminaries including Pius XII, it is important that resources be mobilised locally to ensure sustainability of quality teaching and learning at the school. One way of achieving

such is through the alumni initiatives such as this one,” said Nsapato.

Nsapato added:” We therefore call upon all well wishers to patronize the event and to consider forwarding their donations to the seminary.”

The fundraising braai will start at 4pm at Mr. Charles Gawani’s house in Area 49. To get to the house turn left at Chimtengo stage after Kagwa parish.