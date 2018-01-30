By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Plan Malawi International organisation through its “Yes I Do” project, in the recently distributed sporting materials to its youth clubs in the area of Traditional Authority Njewa in Lilongwe and Traditional Authority Liwonde in Machinga.

The distribution included 56 balls (football and netball) and 20 bicycles.

According to the Yes I Do project country coordinator Joseph Maere, the main purpose of the distribution is to increase youth active participation in civic educating other young people and adults on evils of child marriages as to achieve a core objective of creating society free of teenage pregnancies and child marriages.

Maere explained that besides door to door campaigns, contraceptives distribution, and conducting Community Open Days, the youth clubs also need to have sporting activities as a tool to disseminate their messages effectively.

He said “Sports is one of the important activity that attracts young people nowadays, it is a crowd puller in all corners of the world, so we want to use this opportunity to spread our information to a large number of adolescent boys and girls.”

Speaking on behalf of other youth clubs, Maria Paulo lauded the organisation for the timely donation saying that it has simplified their operations as they will now be able to talk to a massive group of youths at once.

Paulo said “our fellows will join us on the play grounds and in return we will be advising them importance of girl-child education, and restraining them from pre-marital sex and other harmful behaviours.”

Plan Malawi International organisation established “Yes I Do” project in 2016 with support from Rutgers, Armref Health Africa, FPAM, Centre for Social research, and other partners.

The project mainly targets adolescent boys and girls of ages ranging from 12 to 24.