Hello our readers,

A fellow Naijaloaded user reached out to us yesterday via email to narrate the problem he’s currently facing in his Marriage that’s giving him a sleepless night.

Below is the mail he sent to us.

He needs your Advise/Opinion on how best to address the issue before things get out of hand

His wife gave birth 2 children outside their Marriage even though they have 1 kid already and now she’s pregnant for him again You self shock abi?

Please, we want you to go through his Story below and drop your advice for him.

Answer him like you would if you are the one in such situations.

Read below:-

You’ve gone through his very terrible situation I swear, Women are nothing but something else.

If this man is your Uncle or family member

What Would You Advise Him In Such A Situation?

Mr. Kolawole will be in the comment section reading your comments.

Thank you.