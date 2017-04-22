Leader and founder of the People’s Land Organization (PLO) Vincent Wandale is in Lilongwe police custody on allegation that he swindled money from the villagers of Thyolo and Mulanje districts by false pretence.

Police national spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the arrest. According to Kadadzera, Wandale will be transferred to Blantyre police station soon to answer the charges.

He said the arrest follows the complaints lodged by the concern villagers at Blantyre police station.

“According to the information we have, Wandale has been collecting money from the villagers in Thyolo and Mulanje, saying he will share them land,” said Kadadzera.

However, the PLO executive director Chrispin Nkhoma, told Maravi Post that the money his organization was collecting from villagers was registration fee. He accused Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa, for being behind the arrest.

“Some villagers, who lodged their complaints to the police ,disclosed to me that Chief Ngolongoliwa forced them to lie against Wandale,” said Nkhoma.

According to him, each person was paying K6,000 to become a member of PLO.

However, Ngolongoliwa denied the accusation.