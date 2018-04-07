By Saunders Jumah

Maenga was formed to change the mindset of Malawians, the syndrome of one party state has sunken into the deepest end of citizens lives even those born after democracy 24 years ago have inherited the syndrome of “ziri zonse mungakonze tidzagwilizana nazo” of Kamuzu Banda.

Despite democracy empowering dissenting views and the right to argue politicians are immuned to criticism in Malawi. Anyone having opposite opinion is regarded as an enemy.

The situation of Malawi is pathetic because ” free thinking and the right to opinion” are still regarded as hatred.

Maenga a grouping that was formed to spearhead “mindset change” to make people “disagree and agree” while sitting together and not hate each other has become the government’s threat.

Its leadership is on the wanted list with surveillance all over the world. Their communication is monitored and tapped by secret agents of the government.

DPP government and president Peter Mutharika are planning to silence Dr. Bandawe the elder who has accepted to lead the youth in liberating ourselves from the bondage of the ill mentality of shineniganism.

Dr. Bandawe agrees the elders must retain advisory role by experimenting the grooming of the youth with responsibility but president Peter Mutharika and his government feel threatened.

The youth who has sacrificed his freedom to fight for a “new Malawi free from corruption, state looting, chauvinism, shinenigan, cupidity, mediocrity, selfishness, nepotism, tribalism and regionalism” Saunders Jumah of the Utopian fame has been labelled a dangerous critic of the government.

Resources of state are being spent to fuel his hunt, border gates have been camerad to detect his arrival for imprisonment because he has sworn to stop the syndrome of one party state where the president is never wrong even if he violate and contravene the constitution.

DPP is a party (in the past) it is not ready to embrace the new tradition of free speech, free thinking and free criticism.

Peter Mutharika and his government were not there when many of us escaped oozing bullets of Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP) as well as the tear gas and live bullets of the then notorious Police Mobile Force (PMF) that were answerable to one party and one man Kamuzu Banda and Malawi Congress Party.

It is no secret that DPP leadership is not ready nor willing to embrace change that we dreadfully fought for.

Maenga has fearlessly voiced the need to emigrate from the old syndrome of “whatever the president decides and want to do is final and right” to “collective thinking and together in responsibility”.

This emigration is what is required for the nation to move forward and change her development image. DPP because of its worst history and sinister activities will and are trying to stop the emigration. They are preaching “stop” not for the love of the country but to hide and shield themselves from being exposed of their evil of stealing poor peoples taxes.

Maenga despite having diverse membership from all political spectrum is labeled an opposition agent, paid to destroy the ruling party not the truth of changing the attitude and mindset of citizens, public servants including the president.

Today the wife to former president and founder of the ruling DPP party First lady Callista Mutharika has added voice to the campaign of Maenga of speaking the mind, president Peter Mutharika who was supposed to agree and accept that his age cannot meet the needs of the present challenges and difficulties is crucifying his own sister in law.

Calista Mutharika has become the third on the list of DPP’s most wanted enemies after Saunders Jumah the Utopian and Dr. Haswell Bandawe.

Malawi can do better and move from the status of the poorest nation only if we can learn to accommodate each others views and opinion.

Maenga must be credited because for the first time Malawi has a group that has enemies, critics and rivals in one.

The Utopian is in close contact with comrade Phillip Kamangirah, comrade Winston Kassam despite comrade Winston Kassam being one of the state hitmen.

Our dialogue attitude and mentality has diffused the mind of the “hit men” to think of executing orders to eliminate the Utopian because all views are accommodated in Maenga.

Malawi government under Peter Mutharika is supposed to join the group and learn to “disagree to agree” without forming or creating enemity against one another.

Maenga is encouraging President Peter Mutharika and his party to conduct research and establish if what Maenga leadership is preaching and advocating is anything that transforms our nation or not?

If DPP was Maenga, first lady Callista Mutharika was supposed to be consulted and engaged for her to narrate her part of the thinking and by extension be accommodated of her views so that she can explain or air her dissatisfaction on why there is need for her own “brother in law” to step aside and pave way for the youthful deputy.

Citizens and supporters of DPP platform are faulted to divert first lady’s view and opinion to “personality cult”. Labeling her to have personal family issues against her own brother in law is running away from the truth.

Madam Callista Mutharika is exercising and holding the fundamental right of free expression and views.

She do not deserve to be condemned or cruxified. What Malawi must know is that the majority of citizens feel the same way Maenga and madam Callista Mutharika think.

Lack of platforms to express deprive many citizens and blind “wrong doers” to think we are happy with the status quo, when in fact we are not.

President Peter Mutharika is too old to stand a nation that is struggling to emigrate from the quagmires of trouble to prosperity. Malawi need a leader who will be energetic, middle aged, able, tolerant and not a thief.

Having US$12 billion in a space of 4 years one is compelled to ask where did the president get such huge amount of money when in 2005 he could not afford a Malawi Housing Corporation in Chinyonga or Mkolokosa?

Malawi must turn the page from being ruled by old, crooked, gangsters and corrupt leaders who are selfish and greedy against the nation and poor citizens to honest, patriotic, nation lovers and dedicated young or middle aged minds.

Madam Callista Mutharika must be encouraged to keep speaking her mind, we call for more who are hatching the same ideology to come out into the open so that few greedy leaders must know that their time is over.

The truth is what frees people. If South Africans could not stand up and openly defy “pass laws” “group acres act” “segregation” “discrimination” and “racism” mother system of apartheid could not be defeated.

Malawi must emulate this by speaking openly and truthfully so that “apartheid type” of leaders who steal our taxes, oppressing and discriminating the multitudes from economic imbalances be stopped and abandoned.

Maenga will lead in this campaign till Malawi emigrate from the shackles of tricksters in leadership positions and at state house.

