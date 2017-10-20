DOWA-(MaraviPost)- The Malawi police in the central district of Dowa sent on remand to Maula prison in Lilongwe 11 Ethiopian nationals for allegedly entering Malawi illegally.

The 11 were arrested this week at Dzaleka Refugee Camp around 2300 hours after police were tipped by wellwishers.

Dowa police publicist Richard Kaponda told The Maravi Post that the law-enforcers received a tip from reliable sources that some illegal immigrants had been locked in one of the houses within Dzaleka refugee camp.

Kaponda said his officers went to the site and arrested the 11 suspects.

The illegal immigrants revealed to the police that they had been locked in the house in Dzaleka refugee Camp since October 05, 2017. Additionally, they were given food inside the house by a certain unknown man.

“The suspects also added that they were enroute to South Africa to their relatives to look for greener pasture. Their ages range between 16 and 26.

The 11 suspects have been remanded to Maula Prison pending for further investigations and to arrest the Traffiker,” said Kaponda.