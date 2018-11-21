Working on tip-offs,Limbe CID officers have arrested four Tanzanian nationals, on suspicion that the are connected to series of robbery cases in Limbe Policing area.

The four suspected robbers from Tanzania are; Stephano Idd Mnungu 46,Titho Jackson Kasagula 39,Abuu Ahmed Huruvi 34 and Steward Mwakachinga 34.

It was on November 9,this year when police received a report from one of the Mpingwe residents Mrs Sumeya Satar about the unknown criminals who invaded her house and stole assorted items including five smart phones.

The four,on this material night,used a tinted Toyota Spacio,silver in colour, which the complainant managed to identify.

After a successful man-hunt,a team of CID officers from Limbe, arrested these robbers on November 21,at Kameza area in Blantyre.

The have also been found with several items suspected to have been stolen from different places across the nation.

Among the recovered items are five smart phones, stolen in Mpingwe township which have been positively identified by the owner.

Preliminary findings show that the four,committed similar offences in countries of Zimbabwe, Zambia,Lesotho and Tanzania.

Investigations are going on,to make more arrests and recover the remaining items.

Police is pleading with members of the community to continue giving tip-offs on suspicious people found in our respective localities.

They will appear in court after finalising paperwork to answer charges of Robbery with violence and Burglary.

Widson Nhlane

Deputy Publicist,Limbe Police Station.