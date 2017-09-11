The Northern Region Police Headquarters has embarked on a project to construct a K47 million clinic in Mzuzu.

The clinic will not only cater for police officers but also surrounding communities, according to officials.

Northern Region Police deputy public relations officer Maurice Chapola told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview that the old clinic, which has since been demolished to create space for a new one, was too small for the population.

“The old clinic was usually congested. At times, patients were being referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital where they sometimes never got treatment on time because of pressure there,” he said.

According to Chapola, Press Trust has already committed K46.8 million towards the project.

He appealed for more help from well-wishers.

“The clinic will require many things, so well-wishers are still welcome to assist in cash and in kind,” he said.