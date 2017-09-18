MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police on Saturday disputed rumours that there are blood suckers in Mulanje district.

The police reaction follows reports that district residents are living in fear of purported existence of blood suckers.

But in a press statement released, signed by its National Spokesperson James Kadadzera, disputed the rumors.

Kadadzera said such reports were mere rumors aimed at causing panic communities, which must not be taken seriously.

The police publicist assure citizens of total protection from any attack advising them not to be panic due to unfounded reports.

The police have therefore warned people against spreading the rumours that the law will take its course.

“The police condemns in strongest term the uncivilized behaviour by some unpatriotic Malawians who are fabricating these malicious rumours about blood suckers in Mulanje,” reads the statement.

The rumours started in Mulanje after two women were taken ill with severe anaemia and claimed to have been attacked by the blood suckers.

The claims saw people demolishing the house of Senior Chief Mkanda as the residents said he failed to act on the reports when he was informed.

Meanwhile, two people are feared to have been burnt down by irritate residents in the district for being suspected of blood suckers.