Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday convicted Deputy Commissioner of Police and former Director of Finance for the Malawi Police, Elijah Kachikuwo, for his involvement in the loss of public money in excess of MK45 Million in 2011.

Spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Egrita Ndala has confirmed.

Ndala said other convicted are Vincent Churchill Nyondo who was an Inspector of Police at the accounts department, and Francis Mkwamba of Classic Motors who were answering similar charges.

“Our investigation discovered that Malawi Police Services issued a cheque to Mr. Mkwamba, the owner of Classic Motors for service that was not delivered,” Ndala said.

Meanwhile, the three have been remanded at Maula Prison pending sentencing.

However, the fourth accused,Wilson Garnet Chandema who is Assistant Commissioner of Police has acquitted.

“The court has set 2 January 2018 when both sides should make written submissions. Thereafter, the court will set date for sentencing,” Ndala said.