Government has reiterated that it will remain committed to providing the Malawi Police Service (MPS) amiable working environment to enable the law enforcers execute their duties effectively.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Grace Chiumia, made the commitment on Friday during the pass–out parade of 941 police constables at Limbe Police Training School in Blantyre.

“President Professor Peter Mutharika who is also the Commander – In – Chief of the Malawi Police Services is very committed to creating a conducive environment for our police officers,” Chiumia assured.

“We have planned a number of projects for the Police such as provision of additional vehicles and to make sure that Police officers have decent houses to discharge their duties well,” added Chiumia.

Chiumia disclosed that the construction of Police houses would start soon in all the districts of the country, noting that the houses would facilitate easy mobilization of police officers in camps in times of emergency.

However, Chiumia called on new police recruits to be patriotic and discharge their duties diligently.

“As you proudly join the Malawi Police Service, l would like to encourage you to be professional in discharge of your duties as you strive to provide good quality services to the public,” Chiumia appealed.

“This job demands total commitment, you will often wake up early in the morning before everyone and retire to bed at very odd hours. Always have in your mind that the property and the lives of the citizens are in your hands,” the minister added.

Inspector General of Malawi Police Services, Dr. Lexten Kachama, commended government for the support it renders to the agency.

“Let me take this opportunity to commend government for its continuous support. l can assure the citizens that police will remain servants of the people all the time,” Kachama pledged.

Kachama disclosed that the police would remain committed towards achieving its vision of creating a safe and secure Malawi .

However, Kachama appealed to people in the country to work hand in hand with the law enforcers in a bid to win the battle against crime.

“The battle against crime needs collective efforts, we are calling upon members of the general public to report any suspected criminal activities to the police,” he appealed.

Out of the 941 graduates, 316 were female police officers representing a 34 percent female police representation.