The Malawi Police in the Lower-shire district of Chikwawa are hunting for thugs who killed and removed some body parts of an 21-year old man.

The thugs, between the night of 27 and 28 November, strangled to death Tomasi Matenda in his house in Chikwawa’s East Bank area.

According to the district’s police publicist, Foster Benjamin, it is further suspected that the assailants dragged the deceased outside where they chopped and peeled off his private parts and flesh of the right leg.

Matenda was dumped at the nearby Livuzu Bridge where he was discovered dead on Wednesday morning.

Police and medical personnel from Maperera Health Centre established that Matenda had died of strangulation.

The motive of his killing is unclear as police investigation is still underway.

Matenda came from Malata Village in the area of Traditional Authority Makhwira in Chikwawa District.