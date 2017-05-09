Police in Lilongwe, the capital city of Malawi, on Monday identified the bodies of three people who were found in Bunda forest last month.

Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula confirmed the development to Maravi Post.

According to Dandaula, the deceased were a family from Rumphi district.

He identified them as a 42 year old man Dalious Chawinga, his wife Queen Zgambo, age unknown and 5 year old daughter, Olipa Chawinga.

Chawinga was Headteacher at Monga Primary School in Rumphi, according to police.

Dandaula also disclosed that the family left Rumphi for Lilongwe where they had planned to buy a family car on 9th April.

He said Mabvuto Chilembo, a member of the bereaved family told the police that the deceased managed to buy the car and that they went to register it at the Road Traffic.

Police suggests that car sellers might have had a hand in the brutal murder of the three.

The three are to be buried at Chilundika village, Traditional Authority (TA) Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.