Police in Karonga the northern border district of Malawi, on Monday impounded a vehicle, Toyota Sienta registration number MZ 2465 that was carrying an assortment of government medical equipment and drugs.

According to Karonga Police Spokesperson Enoch Livason, the drugs were being smuggled to Tanzania.

Speaking in an interview with Maravi Post, Livason said the incidence happened at Rukuru roadblock, along Karonga-Songwe border M1 road.

The impounded drugs and equipment, include 25 boxes of Ketamine hydrochloride injection, 4 boxes of Isoflurane USP, 9 boxes of rabies vaccine, and 2 boxes of malaria testing kits among others.

The publicist said police arrested the driver of the vehicle, and owner of the drugs.

Livason identified the two arrested suspects as a 36-year-old Isaac Mwakaliya from Kasumulu in Tanzania (owner of the drugs and medical equipment), and 30-year-old Malawian, Hastings Sango, from Kafikisila village in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga district.

Both alleged suspects will appear in court soon, to answer charges of being found in possession of medical drugs, and illegally exporting materials without a license, according to Livason.

However, he disclosed that police are yet to establish, the source and value of the stolen medical items.

The development is happening amidst reports of shortage of essential drugs in most of the public hospitals in the country.

An analyst wondered how heartless some business people can get, to steal medicines when hospitals are in such dire short supply.