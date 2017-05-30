MANA. MaraviPost: According to reporting by the Malawi News Agency. (MANA), the Police in Salima have started an investigation to determine the person or people, who are believed to have murdered Lackson Mabasa.

Police have identified the 47-year-old deceased who hailed from Sole Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mwanza. He was working at FC Entertainment Bar as a watchman at Kamuzu Road Trading Centre in the district.

Salima police Public Relations Officer Sub-Inspector, Gift Chitowe, said on May 28, the deceased reported for duties as usual, only to be found dead the following morning.

“The dead body was found with a swollen head during the early hours of Monday as people were coming out of the bar near the Main gate. As police, we are doing everything possible to make sure that the murderers are taken to court,” said Chitowe.

Commenting on the issue, the owner of the bar Clement Kadam’manja, said he was very shocked with the news as the deceased appeared to be alright on Sunday.

The dead body was taken to Salima District Hospital mortuary, where postmortem results revealed that death was due to head injuries after being hit with a hard object.

The police are asking members of the public to provide information that can lead to the arrest of the yet to be identified suspects.