Malawi Police in Dowa have arrested two fellow Police Officers for allegedly stealing 57 subsidized fertilizer coupons worth K855,00.00.

The incident occurred on 23rd of November at Dowa Turn-Off.

Confirming the development, Dowa Police Public Relations Officer Richard Kaponda identified the two as Sergeant Chipiliro Nazonse (39), who hails from Nsamala Village, T/A Nsamala in Balaka and Sergeant Zakeyo Kadzakumanja (34) who hails from Lukala Village in Kasungu District.

According to sources, the two stole the coupons from Joel Chrispin Hara who is an employee of World Wide Wholesalers based in Mitundu Depot.

Hara travelled to Lilongwe where his company’s Head Office are located inorder to submit reports and coupons, unfortunately he found the office closed. He therefore decided to go and see his ill wife in Nchtisi and drop reports and coupons on his way back.

On his way, he received a call from one of his friends only identified as Killion, whom he agreed to meet at Dowa Turn-Off.

Upon arriving at the agreed meeting spot Hara was surprised to see his friend coming with two men who identified themselves as Police Officers. The two took the coupons from Hara under bogus means.

But the onlookers identified them as Police Officers from Mponela Police Station.

This prompted Hara to report the matter. where upon being questioned, the two officers admitted to have collected the coupons but claimed they were snatched away by the crowd.

Meanwhile, investigations are still underway and no recovery has so far been made according to Sergeant Kaponda.