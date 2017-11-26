Cultural beliefs are said to be one of the major contributing factors towards the rise in cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the Eastern region of the country.

This was disclosed Thurday during the BASAD Operation hosted by Region’s Women Police Network at Chinamwali Trading Centre in Zomba district.

BASAD is a Bantu word which means Women Based Operation to end GBV.

Eastern Region Police Commissioner, Martha Suwedi said the increase in number of rape cases and defilement is by among other things fueled by cultural beliefs such as initiation ceremonies.

Suwedi pointed out that this year alone, the region has recorded a total of 2,189 cases of rape and defilement, which is higher as compared to 1,772 registered in 2016 same period.

“Mangochi and Machinga districts are leading in the region,” The commissioner observed.

Suwedi called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders in order to curb the malpractice in the region.

She said BASAD operation is conducted in all Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states with an aim of showcasing the potential that women police officers have in ending GBV.

Chairperson for Police Network for the Eastern Region Assistant Superintendent, Josephine Chigawa, said women police officers are committed to ending GBV in the region.

She urged communities to join hands with the police to end GBV by among other things reporting cases to responsible institutions.

Among other activities in the operation, will include; sweeping around leisure centres, and expediting conclusion of outstanding GBV cases.

The BASAD operation in Malawi is been conducted under the theme ‘peace in the homes, peace at work place’ and is part of the 16 days of activism which runs from November 25 to December 10, 2017.