By Viciah Nason, MEC Stringer

With the voter verification exercise scheduled ahead of next year’s tripartite elections, police in Dedza say they will tighten security in ensuring that the exercise is smooth and credible.

Senior assistant commissioner of police officer in charge Emmie Soko made the assurance when responding to queries that different stakeholders involved in the electoral activities raised during a District Elections Supervisory Team meeting.

Soko said the police have put in place strict measures to make sure that no police officer is off duty during the exercise.

“As police, we are aware that there are some officers who are reluctant, but let me assure you that we are ready to deliver,” said Soko.

On the issue of police officers who are reported performing different duties during the exercise, Soko warned a strong punishment to the police officers.

“We have heard the concerns that there are some officers who ill treat residents during the exercise, let me warn those who mount police road blocks, finning people as if they are road traffic officers, that they will be displined,” added Soko.

In his remarks Dedza District Commissioner Francis Matewere urged communities to go for verification saying this is important exercise as people will be assured if they are eligible voters for the next year’s polls.

Dedza district which has 237 polling centres is expected to be in the first phase of the voters’ registration verification exercise.

The exercise will run for five days from the 10th to the 14th of December 2018.