By Joshua Williams Orwell Jr.

Renowned Chancellor College Political Analyst Ernest Thindwa has censored the President of Malawi Arthur Peter Mutharika for his recent remarks against the leader of opposition, Dr Lazarus Chakwera especially that he need “psychiatric care.”

Mutharika’s remarks coame amid the ongoing verbal war which has now become a norm between the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and main opposition, Malawi Congress Party.

In an interview with Maravi post, Thindwa disclosed that Mutharika should lead by example and emerge as a leader who can guide the kind of politics Malawians would want to see or experience

During his parliamentary speech as leader of opposition, Lazarus Chakwera took a dig at President Mutharika as a prince of thieves for turning a blind eye on the corruption around his trusted lieutenants.

This annoyed DPP Chief whip in Parliament Henry Musa who stood on point of order against the pastor-turned politician’s speech.

Tensions have been high between the ruling DPP and MCP camps recently with the blue legion accusing Chakwera’s speeches of being ”full of hatred” after the later branded President Mutharika as a “pathological liar” in another scathing attack on the perennial electricity blackout that have plunged the country.

However, Thindwa warned Chakwera and President Mutharika to focus on issues of national development and not on personalities.

With the elections looming around the corner in 2019, the politics of castigations have been the norm in this country such that Malawians have become accustomed to.

Prior also to the recent by-elections which the MCP emerged victorious after winning all three of the constituencies.

The DPP and the countries major opposition party traded barbs and even engaged in running battles notably in Nsanje Lalanje constituency and Gonapamuhwanya in Rumphi.

Thindwa condemned the politics of castigation as medieval and said politics should be about who has the better strategies to the country’s social economic woes that will benefit Malawians.

