LILONGWE (Maravi Post)–The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has on Sunday roped in various lawmakers and senior members from Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Peoples Party (PP) in a move to strengthen the party’s file and ranks a head of 2019 elections.

Among notable lawmakers who have joined the party at Masintha ground in the capital Lilongwe include David Bisnowaty (Independence MP, Lilongwe City Centre), Davis Katsonga (Mwanza Central) and Dr. Makina (Zomba Ntonya PP).

Other desperate and good for nothing politicians who have joined the party include Former Peoples Party spokesperson Ken Msonda, Etta Banda, Bessie Chirambo, , Clara Makungwa, Henry Mumba, Khumbo Chirwa, Binton Kutsayira, Mayi Kalazi Mbewe, Salimu Bagus, Gift Howahowa, CK Banda, Chingola (former deputy speaker) among others.

Speaking on behalf of all those who have joined DPP, Msonda said was excited to be in the governing party with an assurance that he will work with the leadership.

Msonda who was very critical to the current leadership as soon as PP lost the 2014 tripartite election miserably attacked those not happy with his decision saying the game was over for the opposition.

He even quoted the holly bible; Genesis 32:16-17 which states that every group has its own leader to carry the flock hence time was for the current leadership to govern.

“The game is over. We have joined DPP to serve. So, give us work. Its not only us just but also a big fish is joining us. Where we are coming things aren’t alright,” said Msonda.

Welcoming the desperate politicians, Francis Mphepo, Acting DPP Secretary General assured them all that the party was ready to work with them while advising them to respect the old guards in the party.

In his remarks, President Mutharika accused those saying the two and half years of his rule has been a mess to appreciate government efforts in addressing the challenges the nation is facing.

Most of these politicians dubbed prostitutes and Judases abandoned Peter Mutharika when his brother died. They went to join the then ruling Peoples Party under Joyce Banda.

After the loss of Banda, these politicians dumped her and here we are, they are going back to DPP. That they are there to serve this nation is a question every Malawian must answer on his/her own.