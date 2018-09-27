LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- President of the Association of the African Higher Education Financing Agencies (AAHEFA)Charles Ringera this week emphasized the need for African nations particularly authorities to desist from politicking in the collection of loans from former public universities student.

Ringera who is also Chief Executive Officer of the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) in Kenya observed that political interference on the management of student loans has affected the operations of loans board.

But he lauded other countries including Malawi which are making strides in the students’ loans collection.

Ringera made the remarks at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe during this year’s AAHEFA conference that ran from September 24 to 26.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka therefore pledged that no deserving student from the Universities of Malawi will be dropped for failing to pay school fees.

The minister said government is aware that higher education is expensive everywhere and indeed in Malawi and because of this background, government has increased funding to Loans Board from MK4 billion to MK8 billion.

He said it is a great honour and privilege for the people of Malawi to host this very strategic conference.

“I am delighted to note that this conference offers yet another opportune moment when you, our distinguished sons and daughters of Africa, who are charged with the responsibility of making sure that nobody fails to access higher education because of socio-economic challenges, are brought together in a unity of purpose,” Msaka said.

Msaka said through the gathering the African continent will gain a lot of dividends from its own human capital and its own strategies.

He pointed out that the relevance of higher education financing agencies need not be over emphasized as all countries appreciate that if they are to develop as a continent, higher education is very crucial.

“In fact, contemporary development theorists recognize the role of higher education in economic growth and development at all levels; be it global, continental, national, societal and even individual levels.

“This is the case because a well-developed an