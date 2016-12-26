Malawi politics has been described as the unhealed cancer to the country’s development since the inception of the democratic era.

According to one of the country’s political pundits Michael Usi who is also the Country Deputy Manager for Adventist Reliefs Agency (ADRA), this is so because of some unpatriotic politicians who are trusted by Malawian leaders.

Usi said such kind of politicians always act as good people in the eyes of the country’s President but they are there to enrich themselves.

“Imagine, there is a group of politicians who served with Bakili Muluzi from 1994 and dumped him and joined Bingu Wa Mutharika under his Democratic Progressive Party in 2004 who later jumped to Peoples Party of Joyce Banda in 2011 after the death of Mutharika and today are with President Peter Mutharika. Honestly, do you think these people will bring something new?,” Wondered Usi.

He said such group of people are the ones preventing President Peter Mutharika from knowing what is really happening on the ground through deception and hardly can solutions to the nation’s problem be found with such people around the president.

Usi who is well-known by his stage name ‘Manganya’ said that these people surrounding the President are not a solution to the problems rocking the country but they are the problem we need to solve.

“This country is blessed with multi-talented and patriotic people who can deal with different kinds of problems affecting Malawians but the major problem is that there is a group of people which always block them and make them look as if they’re crooks or enemies to the country’s President,” said Usi.

“They think that if the President knows such people then they take their positions. They always bring gossips at the table of the President and not solutions,” he added.

According to Usi, unless such kind of politicians are weeded in government or within a group of people surround the President, the country will continue facing socio-economic challenges.

“The Peter Mutharika administration claims that problems rocking the country are due to failures of past regimes and climate change. This is totally untrue. But did [Peter Mutharika] government ask itself why they are today affected by the problems of the past regimes? The answer is big ‘NO’, why? Because of these greedy politicians who act as good people in the eyes of Mutharika while they are the ones that created the problems in the first place,” lamented Usi.

Reacting to the development, spokesperson to the government Nicholas Dausi who is also the Minister of Information while failing to admit or deny the issue commended Usi for being open and for speaking in sensible manner.

“For the country to develop we need such kind of people, people who give advice and solutions and not just criticize and make noise in the media or streets,” said Dausi.

He however said “it would have been better if Usi came with a list of names of such crooks or unpatriotic politicians with evidence so that the President can act accordingly.”

However, Dausi told Malawians that Mutharika is doing everything possible to deal with current problems.