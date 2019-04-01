Sanga- Calls for issue based politics, pic by Ireen Mseteka – Mana (1)

By Ireen Mseteka

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Shadow Parliamentarian for Mzuzu City Constituency, Kenneth Sanga, has urged fellow politicians to avoid violence by practicing clean politics.

Sanga who is regional governor for DPP in the North, made the remarks Sunday during a public meeting at Luwinga, in the city of Mzuzu.

He said violence would be reduced only if politicians practiced clean politics.

“Let us try as much as possible to desist from castigating each other because that on its own would lead to violence. Violence would take us nowhere,” Sanga said.

During the meeting, the Governor promised to renovate two bridges in the area which are in bad state, to avoid accidents.

Sanga promised construction of additional classrooms to reduce congestion in most schools.

He urged the gathering to vote wisely tripartite selection by voting for DPP Presidential candidate, MPs and councilors.

Sanga said doing so would ensure continuation of development in the region, which President Prof. Peter Mutharika has already started.

DPP Shadow Councilor for Luwinga Ward, Wanangwa Kumwenda said once voted into power, he would ensure construction of unfinished roads, health facility and a police unit in the area.

He said this would only be fulfilled once people vote for DPP candidates into power.

Kumwenda urged people to continue supporting and working with DPP led government.

