The Polytechnic students have on Monday announced that they have pulled out from the joint demonstration that are slated on November 30, 2016.

According to the document signed by Polytechnic Students Union (PSU) General Secretary Chifundo Nkhata dated 28 November, 2016, this is because of the court case they have with the University council.

The document says that taking part on the demonstration will compromise the case which is currently being settled by PSU and University council according to their legal council.

“You all know that we have court case at hand with the University council over the implementation of the hiked fees, and our legal council advised us to retract from participating in the joint demonstration,” said the document.

Polytechnic students together with the Mzuzu University students joined the 30 November demonstration with the aim of forcing President Peter Mutharika to intervene in the problems rocking the public universities.

Another group to participate in the demonstration include traditional leaders who are against the assented land bill as well as the civil society organizations led by the Youths and Society (YAS) who want to petition Mutharika to find solutions on the problems affecting the country among others.