PRESS RELEASE

Pop Dogg to represent Malawi, carry flag on Africa Day Ireland Festival

Pop Dogg is set to perform during this year’s Africa Day Ireland festival at an event that will take place in Dublin on 21st of May 2017 at Phoenix Park. This is according to a press release made available toThe Maravi Post.

The Phoenix Park, is one of the largest city parks in Europe and festival organizers this year, expect to attract more than 20,000 people. Africa Day, will be celebrated in Europe and Africa.

“I am looking forward to performing at this annual festival, which gives a huge platform to artists from Europe and Africa, to showcase their talents. I will perform my hit songs, “Malawi Moto” and “Tchopa ndi manganje,” Top Dogg is quoted as saying in the press release.

He said he will wear his African attire that has been designed by Malawian fashion designers, UK-based Sheila Banda and Dama Phiri based in United Kingdom.

Top Dogg, also said although Africa Day is all about celebrating Africa as the continent, his main aim is to represent and celebrate Malawi to the fullest; and the songs which he will perform, will do just that.

Last year Pop Dogg also performed at the festival, which was attended by Irish President Michael D.Higgins. It is expected that he will also attend the festival this year.

Some of the activities at the festivals will include: the Three stages of live music featuring well-knows African and Irish musicians; children’s entertainment; traditional African drumming, dance workshops; African food and drinks, arts and crafts.