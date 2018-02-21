WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-The USA and International Pop star Madonna has called her son, David Banda, “the future president of Malawi” in a tweet praising the 12-year-old.

The sentiments come amid general outcry of the country’s lack of insightful leader who can serve the nation with zeal.

The US singer has has six children, four of whom she adopted from Malawi.

According to BBC, the singer has reportedly had a fractious relationship with Malawi’s authorities.

In 2013, Malawi accused Madonna of “bullying state officials”, exaggerating her contribution to the country and demanding VIP treatment.

Madonna’s manager accused Malawi’s government of having a “grudge” against the singer’s charity, Raising Malawi, which she founded the same year she adopted David.

Last year, Malawi granted Madonna permission to adopt two more children, and she became mother to twin baby girls Esther and Stella Mwale.