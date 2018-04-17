By THOMAS MATIKO

Bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz is facing jail term following his arrest on Monday for posting graphic videos on his social media accounts.

Diamond spent his second day in police cell on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam.

Also arrested in the crackdown on explicit videos is female musician Nandy, whose sex tape with her former boyfriend rapper Bilnass recently surfaced online. She claims the sex tape was leaked.

ARREST CONFIRMED

Diamond’s arrest was confirmed Tuesday by Minister of Information Arts Culture and Sports Dr Harrison Mwakyembe while responding to a supplementary question from MP Goodluck Mlinga, who sought clarity on what the Tanzanian government is doing to people who misuse social media platforms.

“Mheshimiwa spika naomba kujibu swali la mheshimiwa Mlinga. Tulitunga sheria poka 2010 lakini tulikosa kanuni za kuweza kubana maudhui upande wa mitandao, tumeshatunga hizo kanuni na sasa hivi zimeanza kufanya kazi. Naomba nitoe taarifa kwa waheshimiwa wabunge kwamba kuna baadhi ya wasanii wetu walianza kufanya uhuni uhuni ndani ya mitandao jana tumeweza kumkamata mwanamuziki nyota Tanzania Diamond tumemfikisha polisi na anahojiwa kutokana na picha alizozungusha…” Dr Mwakyembe answered.

The minister added that police intend to arraign Diamond in court soon.

He warned other Tanzanian artistes to be careful with their use of social media platforms.

STEAMY VIDEOS

Diamond was arrested for posting steamy videos on his Instagram story over the weekend.

In the first video, he was all rosy in bed with his baby mama Hamisa Mobetto.

In the second video, he is with a white beau in intimate scenes as he taunts his former ex-girlfriend Zari Hassan who dumped him over infidelity issues.