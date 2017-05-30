LILONGWE (MaraviPost): Administrative Secretary, Portipher Chidaya who died on Saturday, after he succumbed to kidney failure and low blood pressure, was buried on Monday at a ceremony attended by many MCP dignitaries at Area 18 cemetery in the capital city.

Embattled MCP president and leader of opposition Lazarous Chakwera led the mourners and paid respects to the man who many believe served the party diligently.

As administration secretary, Chidaya, who rose to the position during the reign of former MCP president John Tembo, was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the party.

He described Chidaya as a rare breed of a politician.

“Chidaya was a gifted teacher who taught me a lot of things, he was a man of wisdom, he was a person who knew how to solve problems,” said Chakwera.

Lazarus Chakwera who has seen his leadership style tested, urged party members to emulate the way how Chidaya was handling himself.

“I am very saddened by passing on of Hon. Potipher Chidaya our Administrative Secretary. He served MCP diligently all his life. His dedication to the party will be greatly missed” wrote Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma on her Facebook wall.

Mkaka had earlier described the late Chidaya’s death as a big blow to the MCP, considering his huge contribution to the party’s growth. The MCP Deputy SG added that the former Administrative Secretary, was an institutional memory and a big information resource for the Party.

“The late Chidaya was good administrator who knew his job. He worked with late Hastings Kamuzu Banda, late Gwanda Chakuamba, and John Tembo. And he was also very close to our current President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, until his death,” said Mkaka.

“Look at the house that he was living, and yet he was the one dealing with all Members of Parliament and when you are giving him money he was asking what is this money for and he was accepting the money once you clearly indicate what is that money,” said Chilondola.

Speaking on behalf of other political parties, former deputy speaker Loveness Gondwe advised MCP members to preserve the legacy of Chidaya by keeping all four stones of the party which are Unity, Obedience, Loyalty and discipline.

“Why are you fighting within the party, why? MCP is the hope of Malawians but why can’t you put your house in order and move forward,” said Gondwe.

The ceremony was graced by several political heavyweights including all three MCP vice president, Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya, former Chief Justice Lovemore Munlo, former Speaker Louis Chimango, MCP lawmakers and Peoples Party secretary general Ibrahim Matola.