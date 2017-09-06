Well this is funny, while ESCOM says electricity is erratic because of lack of water, The Central Region Water Board says water is erratic because of lack of electric power!

“To say the truth, the problem has really affect our customers. We are failing to supply water effectively,” said Director of Technical Services of the water board, John Makwenda.

And the solution? Solar power! According to Makwenda, the board is soliciting solar panels to help pump and supply water to customers in such times of erratic electricity which is really the whole of the last century all the way to the present day.

Makwenda however failed to explicitly say when the board plans to have the solar panels in place.

“What we are doing now is just to look for solar panels as an alternative measure. However, I cannot say when we shall start using these solar panels,” he disclosed.