RUMPHI-(MaraviPost)– The dust is refusing to settle down at Livingstonia Synod of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP), with the spate of disruption that rocked the on-going General Administrative Conference (GAC) at Ekwendeni Mission in Rumphi district.

This is in sharp contrast with its counterpart, the Blantyre Synod that held its conference in the past week where it elected new leadership without much ado.

The ongoing Livingstonia Synod GAC conference was on Saturday, disrupted for close to two hours after delegates failed to agree whether the conference should continue or the moderator should suspend the meeting and deliberate the issues during the Synod’s General Assembly.

According to sources at the conference, the Synod Moderator Reverend John Gondwe, provoked the situation when he took close to an hour, in his welcoming speech explaining to the delegates several issues surrounding their 2016 elections that forced Reverend Timothy Nyasulu and other church ministers to drag the Synod to court.

The source said that soon after finishing his speech, delegates were not given a chance to comment on the matter, despite other ministers claiming that Christians wanted the matter to be resolved at the Synod’s General Assembly.

The deliberations reached a climax, when Reverend Nyasulu, retired Reverend Anthony Luhanga, Church Elders Spencer Mhone and Prince Tembo, entered the church carrying placards that had messages demanding the moderator to suspend the conference.

“While singing Hymn 151, Chiuta Linga Lithu,” the disgruntled delegates continued singing in front of the moderator. This forced him to adjourn the meeting and pave way for the Synod Executive Committee to discuss the presented item.

“However, when the meeting reconvened, the moderator through the Synod’s General Secretary Reverend Levi Nyondo, chased out the media preventing them from recording the deliberations,” said the source.