Acting President for the former ruling People’s Party (PP) Uladi Mussa who is also known as chenjigolo in political circles and three other top officers in the Ministry of Home Affairs have been named in a passport scandal, The Maravi Post has established.

According to our reliable source from the office of the Ant Corruption Bureau (ACB), Mussa violated his ministerial powers as well as the Malawi Constitution in granting the country’s citizenship to over 50 foreigners.

Our source said this happened in the year 2013 when Mussa was Minister of Home Affairs.

“The ACB has evidence against him and other three officers in the Ministry of Home Affairs,” said our source.

According to the source, the ACB has already issued the warrant of arrest against him.

The concerned foreigners include Tanzanians, Burundians, and Indians among others.

“Some of the foreigners have already confessed,” our source added.

In a telephone interview, Mussa rubbished the allegation against him saying it is a propaganda.

“I don’t know anything concerning this issue but I can disclose to you that this is a Democratic Progressive Party plan to silence me,” said Mussa.

Government has also disclosed that it will investigate the former President Joyce Banda over cashgate.