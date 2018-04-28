BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People’s Party (PP) supporters have flooded Chileka International Airport in Blantyre anxiously waiting to welcome former President Joyce Banda arrival from South Africa.

Maravi Post correspondent at Chileka says the two parties women league are in their regalia singing songs of praising the former president.

The combination of two parties women league signifies the new beginning of the rumoured working relationship ahead of 2019 general elections.

Coincidentally, President Peter Mutharika is also expected to arrive this afternoon at Kamuzu International Airport in the capital Lilongwe.

The plane carrying the President is expected to touch down at KIA at 16:00hrs.