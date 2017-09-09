Presentation of nomination papers for the ‪October 17th‬ by-elections for Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre on Friday, started with drama as People’s Party (PP) candidate, Mathews Shawa was sent back for arriving late.

Shawa was allocated one hour, ‪from 8:30 to 9:30‬ as time to present his nomination papers, but instead he arrived ‪at 9:45‬, which is 15 minutes late.

Upon arrival at Ndirande Makata Primary School, Shawa was told by the Returning Officer, Charles Chaima that his time was up.

“We are sorry you have to come back ‪at 2:30 pm‬, because your time is up,” Chaima told Shawa.

After the news, Shawa, who was not accompanied by any Party supporter other than the driver, rushed to his His car shouting, “I will come again!”

In an interview, Chaima said that every candidate was allocated 60 minutes and messages were sent to them to keep time.

“I called candidate Shawa this morning and his phone went unanswered, and was later switched off. Therefore, we couldn’t allow him to register as that would have brought confusion since another candidate was on the way,” he explained.

At Ndirande Makata ward is one of the centers where the by-elections will take place, and four candidates representing. These are Malawi Congress Party, People’s Party, United Democratic Front and Democratic Progressive Party; they will compete for the seat of councillor.

Meanwhile, DPP candidate for Ndirande-Makata Ward, Thom Lita successfully presented his nomination papers in Friday, becoming the first person to pass the test after People’s Party Mathews Shawa was sent back for arriving late.

Accompanied by Party supporters and Parliamentarian for Ndirande Malabada constituency Aaron Sangala, Lita was confirmed by MEC Returning Officer, as a suitable candidate for the ‪October 17th‬ by-elections.

“I hereby declare Thom Lita as a rightful DPP candidate, having successfully provided us with the necessary documents,” Chaima said and the news was greeted with cheers from DPP supporters.

Speaking later in an interview, Lita said he was happy to have passed the test as that symbolized his real candidature for the upcoming elections.

“The battle has started, from today onwards there is no time to rest,” he said.

Asked why he decided to contest in the elections and what he would do for the people of the area, Lita said his main focus would be to speak for the youth and ensure that they take part in developing this nation.

“I am a young man and I would like to use my position as councilor to engage the youth in all activities that are of benefit to this area and in particular this country,” Lita explained.

He further said he would like to help the Government of Prof. Peter Mutharika in uplifting people’s standard of living in Malawi.

“DPP is a development-driven Government and I would like to be part of this development-conscious Party,” he said.