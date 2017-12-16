LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Mangochi Monkey Bay legislator Ralph Jooma of People’s Party (PP) on Friday resigned as Chief Whip for his almighty party in the August House.

In a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, dated 15 December, 2017 which is also coped to leader of PP in the House, Jooma said his resignation as PP Chief Whip was with “immediate effect.”

Jooma said the reasons behind are personal but he did not disclosed in the letter.

“Sir, I write to notify you that I am with immediate effect, relinquishing the position of Chief Whip for People’s Party.” reads part of the letter.

“May I take this opportunity to thank you Sir, for the support you gave me during the time I have served as such,” concluded Jooma.

Jooma’s resignation is coming at the background of speculation that he is being earmarked for a Cabinet post in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet.

There have been fevered speculation that Mutharika will reshuffle his Cabinet after Parliament.

Jooma previously served in Cabinet of former president Joyce Banda as Minister of Economic Planning and Development.

He recently met President Mutharika for talks with former PP parliamentary leader Uladi Musa.

Mussa has also realigned himself to the governing party after he was also promised to be awarded with a ministerial position.

The ward is because of supporting the government side legislatures in shooting down the electoral reform bills.