MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Former governing People’s Party (PP) has cracked the whip on Chitipa South Constituency, legislator Welani Chilenga, who was among members of Parliament (MPs) who went against the party’s alleged stance to support the defeated Electoral Reforms Bills during the November meeting of Parliament.

PP has since ‘punished’ Chilenga by removing him from Natural Resources and Climate Change Committee in Parliament where he was chairperson.

The party through its parliamentrat leader Ralph Mhone, informed the Speaker’s office’ that Chilenga has been moved to Media and Communications Committee as a member.

Chilenga said the redeployment is a “punishment” for his vote against Electoral Reforms Bill including the proposed 50%+1 system of electing a president.

“The decision to join Natural Resources Committee was based on my expertise but I have no media or journalism expertise,” he said.

Chilenga said he will not reject his new posting in respect of “rule and procedures if political parties and Parliament.”

He, however, said there it “chaos” in PP.

Chilenga, who won on PP ticket, was during President Peter Mutharika’s rally in Chitipa recently where he was unveiled to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters as among the MPs who joined the government side in voting against the debating of the 50%+1 electoral reform.

According to PP spokesperson Noah Chimpeni, the move of Chilenga was normal and that he was once moved fron Natural Resources committee to another committee.

Some of the PP legislators who voted against or abstained the vote on most of the Electoral Reforms Bills included Rabson Chihaula Shaba of Mzimba South East, Ralph Jooma of Mangochi Monkey-Bay who was absent and expelled Uladi Mussa the Salima South MP and former interim president.

Jooma eventually quit his position as PP chief whip in the National Assembly.

MP for Zomba Central Patricia Nangozo, Machinga South East legislator Wilson Ndomondo, Wallace Chawawa of Zomba Chingale and Zomba Changalume MP John Chikalimba voted against the bills.