The former ruling People’s Party (PP), continues to swim in turbulent waters, with more of its royalists jumping ship, to defect to other political parties.

On Wednesday PP’s deputy regional governor for the north, Bentry Winga, became the latest to dump the party, and join the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) along with three thousand other party members in Karonga Central.

Confirming the development to The Maravi Post in an interview, Winga said this is due to the shambolic state of the party, and he had no choice but to leave.

“It was an easy choice for me to join AFORD, PP has lost direction, and AFORD is heading places,” he said.

He added, he is ready to assist the party to grow at grassroots level, through strengthening the already existing structures as they run up to the 2019 elections; adding that politics is all about numbers.

According to Campbell Kaponda, chairperson of AFORD revamps committee, as a party they are in jubilation following the coming in of Winga, and other members in the party.

“This is a sign that our party, which was sleeping, is now fully awake. His coming is a boost to us, and we want other members of his caliber, to come and join us as our party is the only party with a clean record in the country,” he boasted.

Since losing the tripartite general elections in May of 2014, the PP has experienced a mass exodus of its high-ranking officials and some senior officials expelled or suspended, due to disagreements.

Social commentators have attributed the mass exodus of the party diehards, to the absence of its founder and party President Joyce Banda.