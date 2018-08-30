By Alick Junior Sichali

The opposition Peoples Party (PP) Indaba has just commenced at Robins Park in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Organizing Committee Chairperson for the Convention, Dr. Jere Jana told The Maravi Post that all delegates are available

Jana further said delegates to vote at the second national elective conference have started arriving in Blantyre ahead of the convention tomorrow.

About 500 delegates are attending the convention.

At the Indaba Dr. Joyce Banda, will face a challenger at the post of the presidency, Jana admitted that all other positions there is also tough competition.

This has made the convention to be more interesting considering that recent conventions that have happen the position of the president had no any challenger.

Dr. Banda expressed her interest at the president positions after being asked by some members of the party to contest at the elective conference.

Banda said she will accept to represent the party in next year’s tripartite elections if delegates at the convention vote for her at still be the President of Peoples Party.

PP indaba comes after the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP), United Democratic Front (UDF) recently hold their conventions.