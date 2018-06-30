By Alick Junior Sichali

People’s Party (PP) this week expressed contentment with interest shown by 13 opposition party leaders to form an alliance with the party prior to 2019 tripartite elections.

PP spokesperson Noah Chimpeni said this following declaration by leaders of other opposition parties to partner with PP as the race for 2019 elections continues.

Among others these parties want former president and leader of PP Dr Joyce Banda to be its torch bearer in next year’s elections.

Chimpeni said the development is a clear manifestation that the party is appealing to Malawians and will continue strengthening its dominance across the country.

“This depicts that Malawians are not happy with the current administration and they want People’s Party to again be the ruling party,” Chimpeni said.

Weeks ago representatives from 13 opposition parties had a meeting with the former head of state, DR Joyce Banda asking her an alliance and be the top leader.

Since Joyce Banda jetted in the country has been doing rallies and having meetings with ordinary Malawians.

Meetings she has been having with officials from the party and tradition leaders have asked Banda to represent them in the forth coming 2019 elections.

Banda on this Saturday is expected to hold a political rally in Lilongwe at Masintha ground after attending a welcoming home dinner organised by People’s Party on Friday.