Interim President for the former ruling People’s Party (PP) Uladi Mussa, on Monday morning presented himself to the office the Ant Corruption Bureau (ACB).

According to Mussa, this follows allegation that he abused his ministerial power in April, 2013.

Mussa who arrived at the ACB office with his PP supporters and lawyer said he wants to know why he is being hunted.

“I have been hearing from the media that the ACB is hunting for me and I am with my lawyer and PP supporters to know the reason behind,” said Mussa.

When asked if he indeed abused his power as the Minister of Home Affairs in 2013, Mussa distanced himself from the allegation.

“If that is what the ACB has been telling the media, I want the officials to tell me today at the presence of my lawyer and PP supporters,” argued Mussa.

Last week, ACB officials disclosed that they have issued a warrant of arrest against Mussa together with other three officers for illegally granting the country’s citizenship to over 50 foreigners.

The said foreigners include Tanzanians, Indians and Congolese among others.

Mussa denied the allegations and described them as propaganda.

Meanwhile ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala, said the former Home Affaits minister Mussa will be in police custody until investigations are done.