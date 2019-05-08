Written by Tumpale Nancy Mahata

Blantyre, May 08, 2019: Beyond Beauty on 25th of May will have a session prayer at Lagos Institute in Lilongwe to motivate ladies to become more than their looks.

Speaking to Media on Monday, Beyond Beauty founder, Tawona Chisi said a woman is supposed to get enriched spiritually by feeding on the word of God daily.

“We have come to understand that for one to effectively be all that they can be in this world, they need not disconnect from their maker who is God. Given that it was God that made the end when ‘they did not know exactly why God created them.

“We urge you all women to come and experience this spectacular moment with us,” Chisi said

She further said, hence forth Beyond Beauty as a ministry has been anointed to help bring a more clearly biblical identity of womanhood to women and help women to know who they are.

“We live in a world where being a woman or womanhood has been defined and redefined so much that so many women don’t know who they are and what they are capable of doing,” said Chisi.

One of Beyond Beauty member, Gertrude Mlotha said they believe the host has been entrusted by God to lead his daughters in prayer.

“Ladies should expect to have a splendid time in the presence of God praying, standing in the gap for their families, country and every other thing that might need prayer,” said Mlotha.

Beyond Beauty is a ladies ministry which was founded in 2017 in Lilongwe. The women meet once every month in their different locations.

Source: MANA