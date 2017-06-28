People around Mayinja area in Likoma Dstrict had a rude-awakening on Tuesday after learning that a pregnant woman in the area had committed suicide over disagreements she had with her husband. The woman, Loveness Chilembwe, 28, was found hanging over a tree, with a note explaining that she had decided to terminate her life because she was tired of rebukes and warnings from her husband, who used to accuse her of mismanaging money he left to her every day.

According to an advocate for the marriage, a Mr. Godwin Mbira, the woman used to complain about how her husband criticized her, every time she asked for money from him, as an extravagant. This, therefore, made the woman who was seven-month pregnant, feel inferior and useless. The husband, Mavuto Chilembwe, is a fisherman who is used to catching fish from Lake Malawi and selling them at Mayinja in Likoma District.

Postmortem carried out over the remains of Loveness Chilembwe revealed that the diseased died of asphyxiation. At the meantime, the police are in search for the husband who is at large.