Premier Lotto Malawi has announced the launch of an exciting new lottery game, Premier Lotto 5/90 which is giving Malawians their first experience of the fixed odds lotto game

Speaking during the launch in Blantyre Premier Lotto Chief Executive Officer Milos Jovanovic said the company was excited to launch the Lotto after successful obtaining license of operations from Malawi government in January 2019.

“” On 18th January 2019 Premier Lotto was licensed by the National Lotteries Board to operate and run the Lotto in Malawi. The Five year-license has given mandate to Premier Lotto to change the landscape if gaming in Malawi and to create more value and new gaming experience,” said Jovanovic.

Jovanovic said Premier Lotto is in Malawi to make significant contribution to the economy of the country as well as creating responsible gaming in the country.

“Premier Lotto will be making a significant contribution to the economy of the country, we will be contributing towards improving the tourism sector of development, creating 1000 jobs both for employees and partner agents. Premier Lotto will ensure that it complies with all the obligations including timely payments of taxes to Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA),” he said.

In his remarks Director of Tourism in the ministry of Tourism, Isaac Katopola welcomed the Premier Lotto in Malawi

“You may wish to learn that the National Lotteries Board has for some time, not been able to find a suitable operator of the national lottery for the country. It is however pleasing to note that this time around a suitable operator was identified after advertising the license and going through the due process of selecting the successful bidder ,’ said Katopola.

Katopola said government was delighted to learn that Premier Lotto has successfully done relevant tests of the system and ready to officially roll out the national lottery.

“It is also pleasing to learn that lottery tickets will be sold through Premier Lotto shops and agents throughout the country and will create about 1000 jobs and various business opportunities,” he said.

The tourism director underscored government commitment to creating enabling environment tom investors who like to invest in Malawi.

“The Malawi government remains committed to diversifying investment opportunities of Malawi through gaming and lotteries and premier Lotto will undoubtedly increase the investment portfolio of the country,” he said

Malawi Gaming Board Chairperson Billy Banda said the launch of Premier Lotto in the country will significantly contribute to economic development of the country through tax