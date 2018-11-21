By Mtisunge Kagomo

The President of the Republic of Malawi has appointed Ms Rosemary Kumitsonyo Kanyuka as a Law Commissioner as one way of promoting gender equality.

This has been said in a press statement released and made available Maravi post by Chief Secretary to Government Loyd Muhara

According to Muhara the appointment is with effect to November 19 2018

“His Excellency President Arthur Peter Muntharika,President of the Republic of Malawi has pursuant to Section 133(a) the position of law commissioner”reads part of the statement

Until her appointment Kanyuka was serving as the Director of the Reserve Bank of Malawi which she got appointed in August this year