Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika on Sunday, met with Malawians living in the Diaspora in the New York tri-state area on heels of UNGA Summit in New York.

Speaking when he made a cameo appearance at the cobsuktative meeting organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, President Mutharika gave the Malawians a snapshot of his life.

The snapshot included a 40-year life as a member of the diaspora that started at the height of Malawi’s 1965 cabinet crisis.

The oresudent likened his 40-year absence from Malawi to that of the Israelites in the desert. He return to Malawi to try to make things better.

Turning to life in Malawi, the President outlined a number of challenges facing the country that ge found when he took reigns of power in 2014.

He then moved to inform the Malawians of the achievements that have been made under his leadership. This includes vreaking up ESCOM into two segments of eletricity generation and electricity distribution; he informed the meeting of various programes under the poverty reduction that includes rural electrification, rural growth centers, building and upgrading of roads disbanding of the University of Malawi and the establishment of community colleges.

In highlighting future plans, President Mutharika advised Malawians in the diaspora to think positively of their country.

“I encourage you to speak positively about our country. Have positive attitude about Malawi,” he advised.

He highlighted as examples of coubtries like China, India and Ethiopia are thriving because of cintriburiins from the diaspora.

The President turned to the concerns members of the diaspora had raised with the Minister of Foreign Affairs on the National IDs and dual citizenships. He said the government was workig on ways to set up centers in foreign missions.

On dual citizenships, President Mutharika also assured Malawians that the Ministry of Justice s drafting a Bill and this should be discussed either November or March sitting of Parliament.

Prior to the President’s address to the gathering, the Minister of Foreign Affairs informed the meeting of the Diaspora Policy. He then responded to questions from the gathering that included concerns about passport renewals, accountability of resources sent home, bank fees, reception of investor prospectors.

Following the President’s address, two bank officials from FDH snd NFB each made presentations on services their companies have developed to made investing and making remittances easier.

The officials highlighted a variety of of features including internet banking.

A similar meeting with the diaspora is scheduled to take place next week in Washington D.C.