Speaking in an interview with Lailas News online, Prophet Udensi stated that Buhari’s second term will favour Nigerians. “By the special Grace of God, we thank God almighty who is not a liar. At first when I prophesied that Buhari was going to win in the month of May 2018 when I visited Abuja, a lot of people castigated me even fathers faith attacked me that it was not going to happen that they were going to change the change. “I told them that God is not a respecter of person, that Buhari was going to win and some of them were forced to even withdraw their invitation after fixing programmes with me.

“Like I said, God is not a respecter of person and God does not lie. Once have I heard but twice have it been spoken that all power belongs to God. And by the grace of God, Buhari is the president of Nigeria for another four years,” he said.

When asked what Nigerians should expect from the new government, Prophet Udensi said,

“I want to encourage everyone to support this new administration tagged Next Level. It is going to be a positive next level because God had shown me. It is going to be very bright for Nigerians.

“Let us keep faith in God and support this administration and everything would turn out to be good. God bless you.”