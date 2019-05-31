“Like I said, God is not a respecter of person and God does not lie. Once have I heard but twice have it been spoken that all power belongs to God. And by the grace of God, Buhari is the president of Nigeria for another four years,” he said.
When asked what Nigerians should expect from the new government, Prophet Udensi said,
“I want to encourage everyone to support this new administration tagged Next Level. It is going to be a positive next level because God had shown me. It is going to be very bright for Nigerians.
“Let us keep faith in God and support this administration and everything would turn out to be good. God bless you.”