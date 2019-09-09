President Cyril Ramaphosa is behind South Africa xenophobic attack-says Prophet Affran

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran, the man of God who prophesied about the Ethiopian plane crash in February and it came to pass has just dropped another shocking prophecy about the on-going xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In his latest prophecy, the self-acclaimed prophet named the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as the main architect of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

According to Prophet Cosmos Walker, H.E Cyril Ramaphosa is responsible for the recent xenophobia in South African and he is the same person fueling it.

Source: ghface.com