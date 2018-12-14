Nigerian pastor and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua, has released an official video in which he claims to have prophesied the death of former United States President George HW Bush. Bush died late on Friday at the age of 94. Bush had been receiving treatment for a form of Parkinson’s disease and had been admitted to hospital with a blood infection in April.

However, in the video in question, T.B. Joshua does not mention the United States or George H.W. Bush by name. Rather, he claims to have foreseen the death of an ex-president. Says Joshua

“For some time now, I have not been dabbling into international issues, but this one is very close. A president who is very sick outside this country, I am seeing death. This is death. They will try to revive him but no way”.

He has been an ex before now. They will try all efforts to revive him but no way. Open your lips and pray for God’s intervention. A sudden death. They will try to revive in whatever way. So, you just pray. Let the will of God be done